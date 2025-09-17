2-day-old boy dies mysteriously; kin damages glass doors of Tirupur GH

CHENNAI: Relatives broke into a quarrel and damaged the glass doors of the maternity ward in Tirupur Government Hospital after a two-day-old boy died ‘mysteriously’ on Tuesday.

Police said Nagajothika (23), wife of Abhimanyu from Dindigul and residing at V Mettupalayam in Tirupur, delivered the baby through caesarean at Tirupur Government Hospital on September 14.

On Tuesday, around 3.45 pm, the baby was found motionless and was taken to the ICU, where doctors examined and found the infant to have died. The family members and relatives broke into an argument with the doctors, alleging a lack of treatment, and also damaged the glass doors of the maternity ward.

As the situation remained tense, the Tirupur South Police rushed to the spot and held inquiries. Doctors claimed that a post-mortem will be performed to determine the cause of the infant’s death.