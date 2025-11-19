2 college students held under Pocso in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Two college students were arrested for sexually abusing minor girls in two different incidents in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

A Class 12 girl from Tiruvidaimarudur, upon experiencing unusual tiredness, was taken to the Government Hospital. The doctors who checked her found that she had been pregnant for two months. Upon enquiring, the girl narrated that she was in a relationship with a 19-year-old youth from Mayiladuthurai. Soon, the parents filed a complaint with the Thiruvidaimarudur All Women Police, who arrested the youth on Tuesday night.

Similarly, a girl studying Class 12 at a private school in Thirubuvanam was in a relationship with an 18-year-old private college student whom she met via Instagram. Upon noticing physical changes, the parents took her to the hospital on Tuesday, and they found that the girl had been pregnant for four months. The youth was arrested on Wednesday.