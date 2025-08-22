2 Coimbatore men held for stealing 27 goats

COIMBATORE: The Erode police arrested two persons for stealing goats and recovered 27 goats from them on Friday.

Police said P Ganeshamurthy (35) and S Ramesh Kumar (24), of Mettupalayam, had stolen 13 goats within Puliampatti police station limits and 14 goats within Bhavani Sagar station limits.

Besides recovering the 27 goats, the police also seized a two-wheeler used by them to steal cattle.

The duo was arrested after an intensive search in the wake of a surge in complaints from farmers about frequent incidents of goat theft.

“Recordings in over 100 CCTV cameras were scrutinised, night patrol was enhanced, and those with a similar crime history were tracked, before nabbing the duo,” police said. The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.