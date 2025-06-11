2 boys at play hurt as unburnt crackers explode in Karur

TIRUCHY: Two boys sustained injuries while they played with the unburnt crackers from the garbage mound that exploded in Karur on Tuesday.

It is said, a temple festival was held at Goundanpatti in Nangavaram near Kulithalai in Karur around 25 days back, and there was a cracker bursting event during the festival. The workers discarded the unburnt crackers in the garbage mound near the village.

On Tuesday, M Akshid (8), M Sanjith (7), T Manimaran (8) and T Mahalakshmi (5), who were playing on the street, collected the unburnt crackers and attempted to burn them with the help of pebbles.

Suddenly, the crackers burst, in which Akshid and Sanjith sustained injuries in both their hands. Soon, people rushed them to the Tiruchy GH, where they have been admitted and are undergoing treatment.

Manimaran and Mahalakshmi, who had minor injuries, were discharged after first aid.

On information, Kulithalai tahsildhar Indumathi, DSP Senthil Kumar rushed to the spot and held an investigation. Nangavaram police registered a case and are investigating. A search is on for those who discarded the unburnt crackers.