2 arrested in Erode for attempting to sell baby

COIMBATORE: The Erode police have taken into custody two women on charges of attempting to sell a seven-month-old baby.

Acting on a tip, the cops from All Women's Police Station (AWPS) searched a house at Palanipuram and found two women with a baby girl.

On suspicion, the police inquired about the woman identified as Janaki (47) and Selvi (37), who gave contradictory replies.

Police said they got the baby a month ago through a middleman from a home for children in Bangalore. The two women had allegedly attempted to sell the baby.

However, in a timely action, the police managed to rescue the baby, and the two women were being grilled to ascertain the truth.

A cop privy to the investigation said that an inquiry is underway to determine if the two women took the baby with the consent of the parents or kidnapped it. Further investigations are on to crack down on the entire case.

It was a month ago; six people, including a couple, were arrested by police for selling a baby boy for Rs 7 lakhs to a childless couple in Edappadi in Salem.