2 arrested in death due to asphyxiation case in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: Two persons were arrested in connection with the death of three workers due to asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank at a dyeing unit in Tirupur.

Police said Saravanan (30), Venugopal (31) and Hari Krishnan (26), got into the tank and fainted after inhaling poisonous gas at the company’s premises in Karaipudur on Monday.

Two others, including Chinnasamy (36), the truck driver, are undergoing treatment in a hospital. The Palladam police booked dyeing unit owner Naveen, manager Dhanabal, supervisor Aravind and truck driver Chinnasamy under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and SC/ST Act.

On Wednesday, the police arrested Dhanabal (50) and Aravind alias Jaya Aravind (47), while a search is on for the dyeing unit owner.

Meanwhile, the family members and cadres of Dalit parties submitted a petition to Superintendent of Police Yadav Girish, demanding that the case against Chinnasamy be dropped and also seeking compensation for him.