1st phase of Ungaludan Stalin camps to be held at 109 locations

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) plans to conduct ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ camps at 109 locations in the first phase to effectively bring the government schemes to the general public.

The Chief Minister, MK Stalin, announced the scheme to conduct special camps across the State to render government services to the public and address their grievances at their doorsteps.

As a part of the scheme, GCC has planned to conduct the special camps at all 200 wards within the city limits between July 15 and October. The local body plans to hold 400 camps, two camps per ward.

With the scheme scheduled to be officially launched by the Chief Minister on Tuesday, the GCC has made arrangements to kick-start the camps at 109 locations from July 15 to August 14.

The public can avail services of 13 departments of the State through these camps. To ensure the effective implementation of the special camps, the GCC employees and volunteers will reach out to the public at their doorsteps to address their grievances.

In addition, the special camps will pave the way for the enrollment of left-out beneficiaries in the Magalir Urimai Thogai.

The local body has also announced that medical camps will be held at the special camps to ensure the safety and health of the public. The GCC assured that the grievances of the public will be addressed within 45 days.