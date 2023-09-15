‘195 taluks drought-hit';K'taka to seek central aid

BENGALURU: Amid continuing row with Tamil Nadu over sharing of Cauvery water, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said 195 taluks in the State have been declared as drought-hit, as per norms, and a memorandum will be submitted to the central government seeking relief.

The state has a total of 236 taluks in 31 districts. “As per NDRF (National Disaster Response Fund) and SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) norms 195 taluks have been declared as drought hit, after getting a survey done and going through its report,” Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the state will seek drought relief from the Centre and will be submitting a memorandum in this regard.

The state government Thursday issued an official order, declaring drought in 195 taluks, including Bengaluru East, Devanahalli, Doddaballapura, Hosakote and Nelamangala, surrounding the capital city.

The drought order said monsoon arrival was delayed by about a week in June and rainfall in June was recorded at 56 deficit than in normal years. As per the Union government’s guidelines, following the survey, 161 taluks have severe drought, and 34 taluks have moderate drought. There are 40 other taluks facing a rain deficit, but the government is not able to declare them as drought-hit, as per guidelines.