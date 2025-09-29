19-year-old kills girlfriend with stone in Madurai during argument

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old allegedly killed his 17-year-old girlfriend with a stone in Madurai after an argument over her talking to another person.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Jeyasurya (19), a resident of Chinna Mangulam area, had recently completed his school studies and was at home. Pradeepa (17), his maternal cousin from Sivakasi, was studying at a nearby nursing college but had reportedly stopped attending classes in recent times. The two were reportedly in a romantic relationship.

Authorities stated that Pradeepa had stopped communicating with Jeyasurya due to his lack of employment and was reportedly talking to someone else. Angered, Jeyasurya argued with her over the phone, warning her not to speak to anyone else. Pradeepa refused to comply.

On Monday (September 29), Jeyasurya allegedly lured Pradeepa to Alagarkovil and then to Rajakkur Kanmai Kaarai. An argument broke out when he insisted she should not talk to anyone else. In a fit of rage, he struck her with a stone, killing her on the spot.

Following the incident, Jeyasurya surrendered at the Othakadai police station. The police registered a case and arrested him.