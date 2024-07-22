19-year-old history sheeter murdered and buried in Tiruvallur farm; six including minor held

CHENNAI: The body of a 19-year-old youth who was missing since June 10 was found buried in a farm in Tiruvallur district.

His body was exhumed by the police and revenue officials on Sunday after which six persons including a minor boy was arrested in connection with the death.

The deceased, identified as R Praveen Kumar of Murkanchery, was a daily wage labourer. Police said that he had had a murder case registered against him in Sriperumbudur.

On the night of June 10, Praveen had left home but never returned, following which his family filed a missing person complaint.

Police teams searched for Praveen and conducted inquiries with his associates but could not get any leads.

Recently, they learnt that Praveen had had enmity with some youths in the neighbourhood for over a year, as he had allegedly assaulted the the older brother of Ajay alias Nagarathinam (26). Ajay was a distant relative of Praveen.

Another person, Krishnan (27), who runs a mechanic shop in the locality too was angry with Praveen as the latter had allegedly demanded money from him.

Police said that Ajay and Krishnan got together and assembled a gang. They then murdered Praveen and buried his body in a farm.

Manavalan Nagar Police arrested four others in connection with the murder --- Ravi (26), Sarathy (26), Tamil Oli (27), and a 17-year-old boy.

The minor was sent to a government home for boys while the five accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.