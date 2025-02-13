19 injured as bus rams behind lorry in Erode

COIMBATORE: Nineteen persons bound for SIPCOT Industrial Park in Erode for work were injured when the bus they were travelling rammed behind a lorry on Thursday.

According to police, the bus had picked up workers from different places and was proceeding to SIPCOT, when it rammed behind a moving lorry on Kanjikovil service road.

Nineteen persons including the driver were injured in the mishap. They were immediately rushed to Perundurai Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The Perundurai police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.

In Coimbatore, K Kalidas, 27 from Udumalpet in Tirupur was booked for driving a private bus on the Avinashi Road in Coimbatore by talking over the phone. “As he drove by talking over the phone, the traffic cop intercepted the bus and warned him. However, Kalidas broke into a quarrel with the cop,” police said.