19 injured after government bus overturns near Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A government bus with 43 passengers on board, travelling from Chennai’s Kelambakkam to Polur in Tiruvannamalai district, overturned near Chengalpattu, leaving 19 people injured.

As per a Daily Thanthi report, the incident led to traffic congestion on the Chennai- Tiruchy National Highway for more than an hour.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus had departed from Koyambedu with 43 passengers onboard and was en route to Polur. Around dawn, as the bus neared Irugundram School after crossing Chengalpattu, it reportedly attempted to overtake a vehicle.

According to preliminary reports, a brake failure during the manoeuvre caused the driver to lose control, leading to the bus toppling onto the road.

Motorists following the bus quickly rushed to assist the injured and alerted the authorities. Following this, a team from the Chengalpattu Taluk Police reached the scene and sent the nineteen injured passengers to Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital in 108 ambulances for treatment.

Meanwhile, a crane was used to lift and remove the overturned bus from the highway. Due to the incident, traffic movement on the busy Chennai-Trichy National Highway was severely affected for more than an hour, leading to long delays for the commuters.