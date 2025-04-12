19 encounters, 21 deaths in four years: Activists highlight police 'violence', ask govt to intervene

CHENNAI: A joint statement by 75 organisations working for human rights and against custodial torture by cops has flagged the rising trend of custodial violence by the Tamil Nadu Police and has appealed for intervention from the State government.

The civic society pointed out that police excess had been rampant even when the Assembly was in session, pointing out the 3 encounters in 10 days.

While the city police gunned down a suspect in a chain-snatching spree on March 25, in Madurai, a history sheeter was killed on March 31. A 19-year-old history-sheeter was gunned down in an encounter on April 1 in Cuddalore.

“TN Police has been notorious for being the torchbearer in custody violence and is setting a bad precedent for the whole country,” their statement said. “There have been 19 encounters since the DMK government came into power, in which 21 persons have been killed.”

Apart from the encounter killings, there have been instances of police shooting suspects to apprehend them, the joint statement pointed out and called for government intervention.