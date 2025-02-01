180 techies posted as teachers in State-run Annamalai University

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organisation, has urged the government to take action against the administration of Annamalai University for the appointment of programmers, who are non-teaching staff, to the posts of teaching staff.

In a complaint to the Chief Minister MK Stalin, the Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan, the chief secretary N Muruganantham, and senior department officers, M Radhakrishnan of the anti-graft organisation alleged as many as 180 programmers are being used as teaching staff in the Annamalai University. He highlighted that these programmers are also guiding PhD scholars at the university.

He further explained that this action would badly impact the quality of education and there are chances that degrees obtained by the students would become nullified. He also added that this practice was not followed in other universities.

Arappor Iyakkam in its complaint urged the government to resolve the issue and prevent the recurrence of such practice.

“The government should ensure standard education to students and research scholars. The government should also obtain an explanation regarding the same from former vice chancellors S Manian and V Murugesan besides IAS official Shivdas Meena, whom the government appointed as the special officer of the university,” the organisation demanded.

It added the government should take steps for regular inspection at all the universities in the State apart from ensuring quality education.

It may be noted that the university has been under the control of the Tamil Nadu government since 2014.