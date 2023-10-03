18-yr-old girl allegedly murdered in fancy store godown in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: An 18-year-old girl was allegedly murdered in broad daylight in Tirunelveli town on Monday. The victim was identified as M Sandhya, who resided at Thirupanikarisalkulam in Tirunelveli district.

The incident occurred inside a godown meant for a fancy store, where the victim worked.

Since the girl did not return to the store, her fellow workers went in search of Sandhya, where she was found lying in a pool of blood, much to their shock. On being alerted, the Tirunelveli Town police rushed to the spot and held enquiries.

The incident occurred when the victim went to the godown to collect toys. A jilted lover was suspected to have killed the girl. However, the exact cause of the killing is yet to be known. The investigating team launched inquiries with fellow workers in the store and also combed the available CCTV footage.