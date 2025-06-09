18 naval officers graduate as pilots

ARAKKONAM: Eighteen Indian Navy officers, including a woman, graduated as pilots from the Helicopter Training School at INS Rajali here on Monday.

They took part in an impressive Passing Out Parade marking the successful completion of their 22-week long intensive flying and ground training at the training school in the Indian Naval Air Squadron-561, a defence release said.

"Underscoring the Indian Navy's commitment to foster gender inclusive environment and equal career opportunities for women, Sub Lieutenant Siddhi Hemant Dubey created history by becoming the second woman helicopter pilot of the Indian Navy today, on successful completion of the training," it said.

The graduating officers were given the coveted 'golden wings', the awards that mark them as the helicopter pilots.

The awards were given by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

The new pilots will now be deployed through frontline units of the Indian Navy, undertaking vital roles in reconnaissance, surveillance, search and rescue and antipiracy operations, it said.

The release quoted Vice Admiral Pendharkar as saying in his address that the parade marked not only the successful culmination of a rigorous course, but a day when a fresh batch of young and enthusiastic pilots passed through the portals of the school.

He noted that the new helicopter pilots have learned not just how to fly, but how to fly with purpose, it said.

Pendharkar said Indian naval aviation has always stood for professionalism, precision, and pride.