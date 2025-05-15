18 cows killed as government bus rams herd in Theni district

CHENNAI: A government bus rammed into a herd of cows crossing the road on Wednesday night, resulting in the death of 18 cows and injuries over 20 others.

The road accident was near T. Kallipatti on the Dindigul bypass.

The cows belonged to Surulichami, a resident of Devaram in Theni district, who owns over a hundred native breed cattle for manure production, said a Daily Thanthi report.

While the herd was crossing the bypass road, a speeding government bus struck them, leading to a massive collision.

Eighteen cows died in the spot, and more than 20 sustained injuries.

The front portion of the bus was heavily damaged in the impact.

However, no injuries to the passengers aboard the bus were reported.

Police personnel rushed to the scene upon receiving information, clearing the deceased and injured animals from the road.

The accident caused a temporary disruption in traffic flow along the bypass.

A case has been registered against the bus driver, Alagarsamy, and further investigation is underway.