17 years in the works, crucial arm of Singaperumalkoil flyover opens

CHENNAI: In a great relief for thousands of motorists and commuters heading to Oragadam, who have been suffering during the peak hours every morning and evening after getting stuck at the railway level crossing at Singaperumal Koil, one part of the flyover was opened for public on Wednesday.

It was way back in 2008 that the works commenced for the construction of the flyover at Singaperumal Koil connecting the National Highway and the Sriperumbudur-Oragadam Road in Thirukachur. But the work was delayed due to several reasons, including the expansion of the National Highway.

The project got a new lease of life after the DMK returned to power. The long-delayed work restarted at a revised estimate of Rs 138.27 crore.

The work proceeded at full pace and the officials decided to open one arm of the flyover to resolve the severe traffic congestion in the area due to the railway level crossing.

On Wednesday, PWD and Highways Minister EV Velu opened the portion where the work has already been completed.

The 363-metre-long arm connecting Oragadam with Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu-Chennai (775 metres) was inaugurated in the first phase.

Interacting with the media, Minister Velu said 80 per cent of the work on the flyover was completed and the remaining would be over in a month. It would be opened fully by April, said the minister, adding that all such flyover projects would be completed by the end of this year.