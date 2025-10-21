17-year-old nursing student killed in wall collapse at Sivakasi village

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old nursing student died after a portion of her house wall collapsed at Old Vellayapuram near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Friday.

Police said Bhavani (17), daughter of Veeramani, was studying at a nursing college in Sivakasi. On October 18, Veeramani and his wife Radha, were cleaning their mud house when one side of the wall suddenly collapsed. The wall fell on Bhavani, who was sitting outside the house at the time. She sustained serious injuries and was rescued by neighbours before being taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for treatment. Despite efforts by doctors, she succumbed to her injuries, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Based on a complaint lodged by Veeramani, the Thiruthangal police have registered a case and are investigating.

Residents said the mud wall had weakened due to continuous rains in Sivakasi, and urged the government and the district administration to provide compensation to the bereaved family.