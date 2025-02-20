17-year-old girl lodges fake sexual assault complaint to skip school in Ooty

COIMBATORE: A 17-year-old girl lodged a fake sexual assault complaint in Ooty to skip school. She was let off with a warning. The class 12 student filed a complaint alleging two youths had sexually assaulted her on her way home from school a few days ago.

She claimed she became unconscious after they pressed a handkerchief to her face and took her to a secluded spot to assault her. After registering a case under the Pocso Act, she was subjected to a medical test disproving her claims.

The police also combed through CCTV footage and disproved the same. She confessed she made up the claims to skip school for a few days.