Begin typing your search...

    17-year-old girl lodges fake sexual assault complaint to skip school in Ooty

    She claimed she became unconscious after they pressed a handkerchief to her face and took her to a secluded spot to assault her.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Feb 2025 10:28 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-20 17:52:19  )
    17-year-old girl lodges fake sexual assault complaint to skip school in Ooty
    X

    COIMBATORE: A 17-year-old girl lodged a fake sexual assault complaint in Ooty to skip school. She was let off with a warning. The class 12 student filed a complaint alleging two youths had sexually assaulted her on her way home from school a few days ago.

    She claimed she became unconscious after they pressed a handkerchief to her face and took her to a secluded spot to assault her. After registering a case under the Pocso Act, she was subjected to a medical test disproving her claims.

    The police also combed through CCTV footage and disproved the same. She confessed she made up the claims to skip school for a few days.

    Sexually assaultfake case
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X