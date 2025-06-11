Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Jun 2025 6:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-06-11 00:30:19  )
    17-year-old boy held for abusing 7-year-old girl in Thanjavur
    Representative Image 

    TIRUCHY: A 17-year-old boy was arrested for sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl in Thanjavur on Tuesday. It is said that recently, a 17-year-old boy attempted to misbehave with a class 2 girl from the locality in Thanjavur, and the girl’s parents warned him after the girl narrated the incident.

    However, on Monday, while the girl was alone at her house, the boy went to the house and molested her and the girl ran out of the house.

    Her parents complained to the Aduthurai All Women police.

    Inspector Kavitha registered a case under various BNS Act and Pocso Act and conducted an investigation and arrested

    DTNEXT Bureau

