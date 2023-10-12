17 fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Coast Guard arrive in Chennai

CHENNAI: As many as 17 Tamil Nadu fishermen, arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard, were returned to Chennai on Wednesday. The fishermen from Rameswaram and Pudukottai were arrested for crossing the marine border on September 14 when they went for fishing on three boats.

Their boats were seized. Following the incident, Chief Minister Stalin wrote a letter to the Central government seeking action to release the fishermen following the families request.

Later with the help of the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka On September 27, all the fishermen were released from the prison and they were handed over to the embassy officials.