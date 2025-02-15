167 kg of rotting fish seized from Pattukkottai fish market; 5 shops sealed

TIRUCHY: The food safety officials in Thanjavur seized about 167 kg of decayed fish from the Pattukkottai fish market and destroyed them. The officials also sealed five shops in connection to this on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off that the fish laced with formalin (aqueous solution of formaldehyde) were being sold at the fish market in Pattukkottai, the food safety officials stormed the premises around 2.30 am on Saturday to conduct a surprise inspection.

In the surprise check, they found that five shops had kept 167 kg of decayed fish of different varieties for sale. The rotten fish were seized and destroyed. Further, the officials sealed the five outlets and served notice to its owners.

Food Safety Officer Velmurugan told media persons that fish varieties arrive at the Pattukottai fish market from Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, and Kerala and are stored for several days.

They received information from the consumers that the fish sold were not consumable. The surprise check was conducted based on that information, and he assured that periodical inspections would be held hereafter at the fish market.