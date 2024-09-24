16-year-old Tiruvallur boy dies of electrocution at music concert

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old boy died due to electrocution during a music concert in Aranvoyal, Tiruvallur district, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The deceased was identified as Deena from Thandalam in Tiruvallur, who had dropped out of school after finishing Class 8.

The incident occured when Deena was attending a music concert in Aranvoyal. Suddenly, rain began to pour, causing attendees to scramble for cover. In the commotion, Deena who had placed his cellphone on a speaker, went to retrieve it. While attempting to pick up the phone, he was unexpectedly electrocuted.

People at the scene rushed Deena to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead.

The police are investigating the incident.