16 tourists from Kerala injured as van overturns on Nilgiris Ghat road

COIMBATORE: Sixteen tourists from Kerala were injured after a tourist van they were travelling in overturned in a gorge along the Ooty Ghat road on Sunday.

The tourists from Kannur in Kerala were bound for Ooty when the mishap happened around 11.30 am. At a sharp turn, the van lost control and fell into a 20-foot-deep gorge.

As the tourists cried for help, the passersby rushed to rescue the injured persons and soon police from Devarshola station joined them. The injured were taken to Gudalur Government Hospital by ambulances.

The Devarshola police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.