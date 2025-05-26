Begin typing your search...

    16 districts in TN likely to receive rainfall for next few hours on May 26

    Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Tenkasi districts

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 May 2025 11:48 AM IST
    16 districts in TN likely to receive rainfall for next few hours on May 26
    X

    Representative Image (Photo: Justin George)

    CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai has issued a forecast stating that 16 districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rainfall for the next few hours on May 26.

    Accordingly, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai , Sivaganga, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts will receive rainfall on Monday.

    Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Tenkasi districts.

    Meanwhile, thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph are likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

    RMCTN rainsrain alert
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X