16 districts in TN likely to receive rainfall for next few hours on May 26

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai has issued a forecast stating that 16 districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rainfall for the next few hours on May 26.

Accordingly, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai , Sivaganga, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts will receive rainfall on Monday.

Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Tenkasi districts.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph are likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.