16 districts in TN likely to receive rainfall for next 3 hours on November 7

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has predicted rain in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next three hours on Thursday.

According to a Maalaimalar report, moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam district with thunderstorm and lightning.

Meanwhile, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next three hours on November 7.

Due to cyclonic circulation over south Bay of Bengal, heavy rain is forecasted in Chennai and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu today.

For the next few hours, sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy.

Moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in someareas.

Maximum temperature is likely to be 31-32°C and minimum temperature is likely to be 24-25°C.