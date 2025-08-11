16 Amrit Bharat Stations in TN to be inaugurated in September

CHENNAI: Sixteen stations in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai Park, Mambalam and Guduvanchery in Chennai Division, that have been modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, will be inaugurated in September.



In a letter written to all Chief Administrative Officers and Divisional Railway Managers, the Southern Railway headquarters said, "Progress of ongoing works may be reviewed and ensure completion in all respects to make the stations fit for inauguration planned in September 2025."

According to Railway sources, the works at Chennai Park station, which is being renovated at a cost of Rs 10.68 crore, have reached 90 per cent completion. Similarly, 72 per cent of the works have been completed in the case of Mambalam railway station, which is being modernised at a cost of Rs 8.70 crore. At the Guduvanchery railway station, which is being spruced up at a cost of Rs 14.8 crore, 54 per cent of works have been completed.

"Chennai Park station receives an average daily footfall of 27,000, while it is 33,000 in Mambalam and 70,000 in Guduvanchery," said a senior official from the Chennai Division.

The main redevelopment works in the stations in Chennai Division include the provision of new booking office, resurfacing of platform flooring, developing pedestrian walkways, parking space, new platform shelters, replacing old roofing sheets with aluminum colour sheets, and provision of lifts and escalators for the existing foot over bridges.

Other facilities like passenger information display systems, improved public announcement systems, and CCTVs are also included in the redevelopment.

Under the Railway Zone, Chinna Salem, Bommidi, Udhagamandalam, Morappur, Karaikudi, Manaparai, Sholavandan, and Srivilliputtur in Salem Division; Vellore Cantonment, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur Junction and Thanjavur Junction in Tiruchirappalli Division; and Pollachi Junction station under Palakkad Division are being renovated under the central scheme.

Railway sources said that along with these stations, Kuttipuram, Kasargod, Shoranur Junction, Feroke, Changanassery, Chalakudi, Wadakkancheri, and Tripunitura stations in Kerala would also be inaugurated in September.