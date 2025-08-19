15th-century Kulothunga Chola III era inscription found in Karur

TIRUCHY: A 15th-century Kulothunga Chola III era inscription measuring 10 feet high and 12 feet wide with 23 rows of encryption was discovered at Sankaranmalai in Karur, on Monday.

According to Mani Maran, a Tamil scholar, archaeological and palm manuscripts researcher from Saraswathi Mahal Library, a team of researchers, Thiruppur Krishnakumar and Karur Thangaraj, approached him for an archaeological survey at the Kongu region to study the traces of the legendary brothers, Ponnar and Sankar.

Based on the invitation, a team of archaeological researchers led by Mani Maran went to Karur and commenced their study covering Chellandiamman Temple at Madukkarai near Mayanur in Karur to Sankaranmalai and conducted an elaborate search for a few days. They identified two inscriptions measuring 10 feet high, 12 feet wide, with 23 rows of encryption between two rocks at the southern portion of the Sankareswarar temple hillock, at around 220 feet, and another inscription at the ground level.

“The inscriptions mentioned the works undertaken for the temple and the donation of land, with the directions of the land donated for the temple. The inscriptions also displayed the information about the donation of leafy materials, Karthigai padi, ghee, oil, and other components to the temple,” Mani Maran said.

He further said that the inscriptions mentioned the names of higher-ranked officials like Kalingarayan, Katchirayan, and Vizhupatharayan.

The other inscription mentioned the donation of Sivagnanam, Thattar Pattam, Amuthupadi, Pooja, and other temple works. The inscription denotes that they were carved during the 12th and 18th years of Kulothunga Chola III's rule during the 15th century.