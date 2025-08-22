1,538 MT rice rotten, finds House panel in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Shocked to find 1,538 tonnes of rotten rice among the stock in Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) godown at Pillayarpatti in Thanjavur on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Committee (Public Undertakings) recommended action against the lethargic officials.

The committee headed by Anaicut MLA AP Nandakumar visited the godown, where they found stock not suitable for human consumption. When officials said the rice stock was kept in the godown from 2022, Nandakumar questioned the rationale behind stocking it even after it was rotten.

Speaking to the media, Nandakumar said the officials could not give a proper response to the panel’s questions. They will be asked to explain stocking rice in the godown for three years, he said, adding fitting action will be initiated against lackadaisical officials.

Stating that the government was particular about distributing good quality rice to the people, he said, “As the rice is not suitable for human consumption, steps will be initiated to utilise it as cattle feed.”

The team subsequently visited the godown at Neelagiri and inspected the basic amenities, including toilet facilities and found them untidy and pulled up the officials. The members also inspected the Thirumalai Samudram electricity substation and the Government Hostel for Women at Orathanadu. Later, they conducted a review meeting in the presence of Mayor Shan Ramanathan, TNCSC Senior Divisional Manager Selvam and others.