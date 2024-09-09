Begin typing your search...

    9 Sep 2024 8:30 AM GMT
    1500 workers strike at private factory in Kancheepuram, demand wage hikes
    CHENNAI: About 1,500 workers at a Samsung factory located near Sunguvarchatram in Kancheepuram district have begun an indefinite strike on Monday morning.

    The workers are demanding a wage increase, recognition of the CITU union, and the fulfillment of other demands made by the Samsung India Workers Union.

    They are currently protesting by sitting in a pavilion set up in front of the factory.

    Police and revenue personnel have been deployed for security at the site, a report from Daily Thanthi added.

    The factory, which produces a range of Samsung products including air conditioners, washing machines, televisions, and cell phones has over 1,500 workers.

    The CITU union was established at the factory last June, with a formal letter sent to management outlining their demands, including a wage hike.

    However, the management has yet to respond, and no action has been taken by the Labour Welfare Department.

