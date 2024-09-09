1500 workers strike at private factory in Kancheepuram, demand wage hikes

CHENNAI: About 1,500 workers at a Samsung factory located near Sunguvarchatram in Kancheepuram district have begun an indefinite strike on Monday morning.

The workers are demanding a wage increase, recognition of the CITU union, and the fulfillment of other demands made by the Samsung India Workers Union.

They are currently protesting by sitting in a pavilion set up in front of the factory.

Police and revenue personnel have been deployed for security at the site, a report from Daily Thanthi added.

The factory, which produces a range of Samsung products including air conditioners, washing machines, televisions, and cell phones has over 1,500 workers.

The CITU union was established at the factory last June, with a formal letter sent to management outlining their demands, including a wage hike.

However, the management has yet to respond, and no action has been taken by the Labour Welfare Department.