150 rowdy elements sentenced for 10+ years in 2024; TN Police say it's the highest in 12 years

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police said that 150 history-sheeters with long rap sheets were convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison and above in various cases in 2024, which was the highest in the last 12 years.

According to sources in police headquarters, the State police have been taking various measures to control murders by history-sheeters and also revenge murders.

Dedicated zonal monitoring teams, headed by officers of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank, oversee activities in north, central, west, and south zones, and in the City Commissionerates. They also periodically review progress of cases in trial courts to fast track the trial and obtain conviction.

“Pending cases in the advanced stages of trial and having prospects of conviction are identified for the purpose of fast-tracking the prosecution. This year, so far, 376 such cases have been identified for close monitoring of their trial,” an official statement from the police HQ said.

While 150 history-sheeters were sentenced for 10-plus years in 2024, this year (till April), 29 cases have ended in convictions. Of which, 18 are from the southern districts – Tirunelveli (5), Tenkasi, Virudhunagar (3), Thoothukudi (2), Dindigul (2) Ramanathapuram (3) and Kanniyakumari districts and Madurai city.

In March this year, Tirunelveli district police secured conviction against R Selvaraj who ganged up and murdered Vaikuntam, an eyewitness in a murder case, in which the accused was already on trial. Selvaraj and his four accomplices have been sentenced to life.

Police said that effective prosecution and eventual convictions have also contributed to the reduction in rowdy and revenge murders in TN.