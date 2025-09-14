150 police, 43 other uniformed services personnel selected for Anna Medals

CHENNAI: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, has approved the awarding of the CM's Anna Medals to 193 officers and personnel from various uniformed services for their outstanding devotion to duty.

The annual awards, announced every year on September 15th, aim to recognize exceptional service and encourage personnel across key state departments.

This year, the medals will be conferred upon 150 police personnel ranging from the rank of Head Constable to Superintendent of Police. They will be joined by 22 officers from the Fire and Rescue Services, 10 from the Prisons and Correctional Services, and 5 from the Home Guards.

Additionally, two officers from the Finger Print Bureau and four from the Forensic Science department will also receive the honour for their distinguished service.

Gallantry Awards for fire service heroes

In a special category, the Chief Minister also ordered the award of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Fire Services Medal for Gallantry (Anna Medal) to three firefighters for acts of exceptional bravery.

Fire and Rescue Services Assistant District Officer S Mayilraju and leading fireman A Punitharaju, both from Dindigul district, were recognized for their heroic efforts in a challenging and extremely dangerous operation.

On December 12, 2024, they rescued 32 patients trapped in a fire at the City Hospital on Tiruchy Road, Dindigul, and shifted them to a nearby government hospital.

In another incident on May 12, 2025, fireman M Rajasekar from the Sholavandan station in Madurai District, during the Kallazhagar Vaigai River entry festival, risked his own life by jumping into the Vaigai River to rescue a 17-year-old boy who was drowning. After pulling the boy to safety, he administered first aid and transported him to the Sholavandan Government Hospital on a two-wheeler.