150 kg banned tobacco and products seized in Thanjavur, accused absconding

CHENNAI: Acting on a confidential tip-off, the Thanjavur district police have confiscated 150 kilograms of banned tobacco products from a residence in Koonampatti near Chengipatti.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the banned items were allegedly concealed by Kalidas (29), son of Thangavel, who had stocked the contraband at his residence in violation of government regulations.

Following the raid, the Chengipatti police registered a case against Kalidas under relevant sections. However, the accused is currently absconding, and a search operation is underway to apprehend him.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on illegal tobacco trade in the district and have urged the public to report similar activities through confidential channels.