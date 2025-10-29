150 cusecs of Vaigai water released for irrigation

MADURAI: To cater to the needs of farmers, water was released from the Vaigai dam through the 58th Canal on Wednesday. Theni MP, Thanga Tamilselvan, opened the shutter for the release in the presence of Collector Ranjeet Singh and P Ayyappan, Usilampatti MLA.

According to PWD sources, 150 cusecs of water were released to benefit the farmers, who rely on 1,912 acres under irrigation in Usilampatti taluk of Madurai district and on 373 acres in Nilakottai taluk of Dindigul district. The water release from the dam would continue for days, depending on the storage level. PWD Executive Engineers, Assistant Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer of Vaigai dam were present.