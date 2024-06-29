15 years later, still no death certificates for eight fishermen who went missing in Cyclone Phyan

MADURAI: It has been a 15-year battle for the families of eight fishermen from Kanniyakumari district who lost their lives in Cyclone Phyan in 2009 to get a death certificate and adequate solatium from the government. Finally, they are seeing light at the end of the tunnel with the district collector PN Sridhar ordering officials to look into the matter.

Justin Antony, president of the International Fishermen Development Trust sought adequate compensation for the families of eight fishermen, who hailed from Thoothoor, Poothura and Vallavilai in the district, during a grievance meeting conducted by the district collector.

The fishermen’s leader pointed out that section 108 of The Indian Evidence Act, of 1872, terms any missing individual for over seven years as assumed dead. Citing this, he urged the Collector to immediately issue death certificates of the deceased without which the families could not get appropriate benefits from the government.

On par with the compensation awarded to the victims of Cyclone Ockhi in 2017, he urged the state government to provide Rs 20 lakh and issue orders for permanent government jobs to the kin of the deceased. Sesadimai, a resident of Vallavilai coastal village, also went missing during the same cyclone and fishermen wanted his name to be added to the list so that his kin too could get solatium from the government.

Fishermen association pointed out that these families who have lost their breadwinners are deprived of basic facilities like food and education all the 15 years and urged the government to act fast. Further, Justin requested the officials to recommend suggestions to frame policies that help fishermen during tragic incidents such as cyclones. The Collector advised the officials to take the necessary steps to issue a death certificate.