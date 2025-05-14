15-year-old boy dies while going down Velliangiri hills

COIMBATORE: A 15-year-old boy died while climbing down the Velliangiri Hills in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

The deceased, Vishwa (15), son of Murugan from Dindigul, had come to Velliangiri Hills along with his family members for Chitra Pournami.

“They climbed the hills on Monday night. After offering prayers to the deity at the seventh hill, Murugan, his son Vishwa and others began to climb down around 5 am,” police said.

As they got down the third hill, the boy suddenly fainted. On receiving information, the forest department reached the spot and brought the boy down by carrying him in a ‘doli’.

A medical team examined the boy and found him to be dead already. The Alandurai police sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem at CMCH. A case has been registered, and further inquiries are on.