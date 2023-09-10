15 women hurt as mini truck topples

TIRUCHY: 15 women were hurt as while the mini truck in which they were travelling toppled in Ariyalur on Saturday.

Police said, a group of 25 women from Senthurai in Ariyalur district went by a commercial vehicle owned by R Sakthivel (23) to work in an agricultural field at Kurichikulam village near Kumulur.

When they were nearing Sinthudayan village, the driver lost control and the mini truck went off the road, toppled and fell into a pit. As many as 15 women including Vennila (36), Rajakumari (29), Akilandam (60), Ponnamma (61) and Lakshmi (60) who were travelling in the vehicle sustained injuries.

On information, the local public rushed to the spot and rushed them to the Ariyalur and Senthurai Government Hospitals. Senthurai police have registered a case and are investigating. The police have secured Sakthivel.