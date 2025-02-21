15 TN fishermen released from Sri Lankan prison arrive at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: 15 Indian fishermen from Rameswaram’s Thangachimadam arrived at Chennai airport on Friday morning, after they were released from a prison in Sri Lanka.

The fishermen boarded the flight from Colombo.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department officials received them at the airport and sent them to their respective native places.

The fishermen were provided with emergency certificates to travel to India by the Sri Lankan government, since they did not have a passport.

These fishermen from Thangachimadam near Rameswaram were arrested on January 26 by the Sri Lankan coast guard officials while fishing in the sea with two motor boats.

According to the officials, they were fishing in the sea when they were surrounded by the Sri Lankan coast guard personnel who arrested and took them to Sri Lanka, where they were lodged in prison.

After receiving a request from the fishermen's families, Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to the union government, urging it to take appropriate steps to secure the release of the fishermen.

After the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka intervened and initiated measures, all 15 of them were released from prison.

The Sri Lankan authorities handed over the released fishermen to Indian officials, who then arranged their travel documents.