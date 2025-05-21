1.5 lakh RTE aspirants hit as private schools deny admission citing delay in State’s funds: CPM

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Wednesday alleged that private schools across the State are refusing to admit students under the 25 per cent reservation mandated by the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, citing delayed reimbursement from the State government.

In a statement, he said private institutions have claimed they are unable to implement the RTE quota due to delays in receiving funds from the government. He urged the State government and the School Education Department to intervene immediately and ensure that the quota is enforced in accordance with the Act.

For the current academic year, approximately 1.75 lakh students have applied under the 25 per cent RTE reservation across the State. He alleged that some private schools have even disabled access to the online application portals to prevent students from submitting their forms.

Shanmugam called on the State government to take the necessary steps to safeguard the educational rights of underprivileged students. He stressed that considering the students interest, the State government must provide the requisite funds and ensure full implementation of the RTE provisions in private institutions.

"It is not justifiable for private schools, which collect fees from 75 per cent of their students, to deny admission to the remaining 25 per cent, citing funding delays," he said.

CPM also highlighted the Union government's refusal to release over Rs 2,000 crore to Tamil Nadu under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) as a major contributing factor to the current financial strain. He warned that it could jeopardise the education of over seven lakh students.

Shanmugam further stated that the Centre's actions are effectively undermining the RTE Act, placing pressure on private institutions and depriving children of their right to free and compulsory education.

While urging the state government to take urgent action to facilitate RTE admissions, Shanmugam also demanded that the State press the Union government for its share of SSA funding. He insisted that no administrative or financial obstacles should be allowed to hinder student admissions under the RTE quota.