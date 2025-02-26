Begin typing your search...
15 injured as two private buses collide near Dindigul

CHENNAI: Fifteen people got injured after a private bus collided head-on with another private bus near Chinnalapatti in Dindigul on Wednesday.
According to Daily Thanthi, a bus was approaching from Dindigul to Nilakottai and a bus going from Vattalagundu to Chinnalapatti,
The buses collided head-on near Chinnalapatti and the reason for the accident was speed of the bus.
The injured people were taken to Dindigul government hospital for treatment.
