15 injured as two private buses collide near Dindigul

CHENNAI: Fifteen people got injured after a private bus collided head-on with another private bus near Chinnalapatti in Dindigul on Wednesday.

According to Daily Thanthi, a bus was approaching from Dindigul to Nilakottai and a bus going from Vattalagundu to Chinnalapatti,

The buses collided head-on near Chinnalapatti and the reason for the accident was speed of the bus.

The injured people were taken to Dindigul government hospital for treatment.