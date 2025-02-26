Begin typing your search...

    15 injured as two private buses collide near Dindigul

    The buses collided head-on near Chinnalapatti and the reason for the accident was speed of the bus

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Feb 2025 10:28 AM IST
    15 injured as two private buses collide near Dindigul
    Visuals from the spot 

    CHENNAI: Fifteen people got injured after a private bus collided head-on with another private bus near Chinnalapatti in Dindigul on Wednesday.

    According to Daily Thanthi, a bus was approaching from Dindigul to Nilakottai and a bus going from Vattalagundu to Chinnalapatti,

    The buses collided head-on near Chinnalapatti and the reason for the accident was speed of the bus.

    The injured people were taken to Dindigul government hospital for treatment.

    Bus accidentprivate busDindigul
    Online Desk

