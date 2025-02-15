15 Bangladesh nationals detained in TN for lack of valid documents

ERODE: Fifteen Bangladesh nationals, including two women, have been taken into custody here for allegedly staying without proper documents, police said on Saturday.

A raid was conducted in Panikkampalayam, Mettukadai and Perundurai based on reports that foreign nationals were residing and working in private firms without valid permits, they said.

During the operation on Friday night, police found the 15 individuals employed in various private companies and as masons.

When asked to provide valid travel documents, including passports and visas, none could do so, they added.

The detainees are currently being interrogated, though no arrests have been made yet.

Perundurai, an industrial hub, is known to have a significant number of undocumented Bangladeshi workers, police said, adding that further raids will be conducted soon.