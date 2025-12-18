1,455 inmates across TN to take on basic literacy test in January

CHENNAI: Across Tamil Nadu, 1,455 inmates are gearing up to attend a basic literacy exam in January 2026, under the government's 'special literacy programme for prisoners', which was allotted Rs 30 lakh.

Inmates at both the district and central prisons are undergoing training, which is likely to wrap up by the third week of January and they will subsequently appear for the exam.

The TN Directorate of Non-Formal and Adult Education (DNFE) conducted the final round of assessment under the New India Literacy Programme (NILP) on December 14. As part of this, prisoners will also appear for the test, covering all kinds of candidates across the state.

A DNFE official told DT Next that the six-month training for the inmates commenced in August. Necessary reading materials and modules were also supplied to the candidates, and they will sit for the exam after adequate training, the official said.

Interestingly, in case there is a need for more teachers to train the inmates for the exams, a fellow inmate is roped in to take classes, say the official.

"Sometimes there might be a shortage of teachers in the prison; in such cases, an inmate is called to take classes. As remuneration, the inmate is given Rs 635 per learner for a period of six months," added the DNFE official.

As per the data from the DNFE, the highest number of attendees will be from the Puzhal prison. A total of 323 inmates, including 45 from the women's prison, will appear from Puzhal. This is closely followed by the Salem Central prison, where 285 prisoners will take up the test.

From Tiruchy Central prison and women's prison, 121 inmates and 25 women prisoners have registered for the exam, respectively. Additionally, 120 prisoners from Tiruneveli central prison, 69 from Madurai Central prison and 39 women inmates, and 72 from Vellore Central prison and 19 women prisoners are to appear for the exam.