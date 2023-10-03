140 seeking house site pattas block road, held in Kumari

MADURAI: Tension prevailed near Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district on Monday when several people, who belong to the Arunthathiyar community staged a road blockade demanding the government to provide house site pattas at an area in Krishnancoil near Vadasery.

The protest was organised by the Aathi Tamizhar Peravai at Krishnancoil junction and vehicular traffic was blocked for some time along the Thiruvananthapuram highway.

During the protest, one of the protesters attempted self-immolation after pouring kerosene. However, alert police personnel stopped the incident.

There was a scuffle between police personnel and the protestors when the police attempted to pacify the agitating crowd. When the protestors were evicted and rushed into a minibus while arresting them, one of them pelted stones at the bus causing damage.

The police force then resorted to a mild lathi charge to bring the situation under control. Meanwhile, four police personnel suffered injuries.

Moreover, sources said, already 40 persons of the particular community, who were working in the Nagercoil Corporation, were provided with house site pattas, but still 150 such pattas were demanded. Later, 140 protesters were arrested by the Vadassery police and ten of them were remanded to custody, sources said.