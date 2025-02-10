14 Rameswaram fishermen remanded in judicial custody by SL Navy till Feb 19

CHENNAI: The 14 fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing were produced before the Kilinochchi court and are remanded in judicial custody until February 19. They were then transferred to Jaffna prison.

The incident occurred on Feb 8, when over 2,000 fishermen from Rameswaram went out to sea in more than 400 boats. The arrested fishermen were fishing in two boats belonging to John Bose and Sudan when the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended them, added a Daily Thanthi report.

14 fishermen from Rameswaram, including John Bose (39), Anthony (20), Nilakaran (44), Jesu Poongavanam (42), Anthony Sandhya (19), Carl (21), Nishant (28), and Twiston (21), were arrested.

The fishermen and their two motorboats were taken to the Mannar naval camp for further questioning.

Following this, the fishermen and their boats were handed over to the Fisheries department.