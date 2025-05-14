14 kg ganja seized from express train at Erode junction

ERODE: A total of 14 kg of ganja was seized from an abandoned bag in a compartment of an Express train at Erode Railway junction on Wednesday, said the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police.

Based on a tip-off that banned tobacco and ganja being smuggled on trains arriving from North Indian towns, PEW personnel searched the Vivek Express, operating between Dibrugarh and Kanniyakumari. They discovered the ganja hidden in several bags near the toilet in a general compartment.

The team questioned a few passengers in the coach, but no one came forward to claim the bag. No arrests were made, and the police registered a case.