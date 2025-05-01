139 students crack NMMS 2024-25 exam in Tiruvarur

TIRUCHY: Tiruvarur district which secured 30th position in the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) scheme in 2023-24, has moved to 20th position this year with 139 students getting selected for the scholarship, said Collector V Mohana Chandran on Wednesday, calling the achievement a testimony of students and trainers hard work.

Distributing certificates of merits to as many as 68 headmasters and the teacher trainers who worked to achieve this feat, the collector said, the NMMS exam 2024-25 was held for the students pursuing Class 8 on February 22 and as many as 5,743 students from Tiruvarur district belonging to 404 government and government-aided schools took part in the exam. Of these 139 students cleared the test for which the results were out on April 12 and these students are eligible to get a scholarship of Rs 1,000 per month from their Class 9 to 12, the collector said.

Stating that the special training given under the EQUIP project helped to improve the number of achievers, he said, adding the rank among the districts had increased this year. “During 2023-24, Tiruvarur was placed at 30th position in the state with 73 students clearing the test, but this year the district moved forward to the 20th position with 139 students who were successful in the exam,” said the collector.

He lauded that the NMMS result was the testimony of the hard work of the candidates who appeared for the exam and the teachers who trained them. “It is because of the continuous hard work put in by the DEOs, headmasters, teacher trainers, resource persons, and the teachers, the students could confidently take up the examination and came out successful,” said the collector.