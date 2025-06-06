136 cybercrooks linked to 159 cases held in TN

CHENNAI: In a massive blow to organised cybercrime, the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) arrested 136 cyber criminals from across the State in a special operation 'Thiraineeku-II,' conducted from June 2 to the early hours of June 4, 2025.

The Operation Thiraineeku (unmasking)-II marks a significant escalation in the State's fight against digital crime, following the December 2024 'Operation Thiraineeku-I' which netted 76 suspects. The 136 individuals arrested are linked to 159 distinct cases registered by cybercrime police stations throughout Tamil Nadu. In the operation, the sleuths worked on the identification and securing of six crucial bank mule agents. These individuals were instrumental in laundering illicit funds, officials claimed.

The operation dismantled a major gang responsible for operating over 30 shell companies and managing a network of more than 100 mule agents. "It was the largest operation against cyber criminals ever carried out in the country" noted Sandeep Mittal, Additional Director General of Police, Cyber Crime Wing. Authorities confiscated substantial evidence, including 125 mobile phones, 304 bank accounts (frozen), 88 cheque books, 107 ATM debit/credit cards and 35 desktop computers.

"This operation stands as one of the largest of its kind in India, effectively striking at the backbone of the cybercrime network," stated a CCW spokesperson. The arrests represent a critical step in dismantling organised cybercrime within the State. Investigations are far from over and Tamil Nadu police are now analysing vast amounts of seized digital evidence and also interrogating arrested individuals to uncover deeper layers of the criminal operations, potentially extending throughout India, the official added.

The cyber cops are actively working to trace and apprehend other network members besides focusing on recovering defrauded funds.

Highlighting the importance of public vigilance, the Cyber Crime Wing has also issued fresh advisories with guidelines for citizens to enhance their cyber safety. These advisories are available on the official Tamil Nadu police and cybercrime wing websites and social media channels. Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious and report any suspicious cyber activity immediately.