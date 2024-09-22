1,306 school dropouts identified in Virudhunagar dist, says Collector

MADURAI: To readmit, students who have dropped out of classes 9 to 12 in schools under the limits of Virudhunagar panchayats and municipality areas, a team led by Collector VP Jeyaseelan, conducted a special field survey.

Around 1,306 students who have dropped out have been identified and efforts are being made to persuade them to go back to school. Various initiatives have been taken by the district administration to ensure that students complete 100 per cent of their schooling and enrol in higher education.

A team led by the Collector conducted the survey based on details of the absentees. Based on the reasons given by the students and the parents, they were given proper guidance and advice and were being monitored by the officials to ensure their enrolment in school, medical assistance, financial support, counselling, special classes and re-enrolling in schools.

Further, Dr Jeyaseelan said appropriate guidance would be given and appropriate measures would be taken to enrol the dropout students in the school.