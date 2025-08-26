13-yr-old drowns in Tiruchy’s Uyyakondan

TIRUCHY: A fun outing with friends ended in tragedy as a 13-year-old boy drowned in Tiruchy's Uyyakondan River on Sunday.

Muthaiyan's son Surya (13) of Manachanallur, stayed in Woraiyur.

On late Sunday evening, he went for a bath with his friends at the Uyyakondan River near Raja Colony. As he moved to a deeper area of the river, Surya drowned because he did not know how to swim.

Unfortunately, he died by the time the public had jumped in to rescue him. The Sessions Court police registered a case, retrieved his body and sent it to the Tiruchy GH.

A case was registered and investigations are under way.